Disappointment as Bay exit FA Cup

Whitley Bay 0-2 Newcastle Benfield

Whitley were knocked out of the FA Cup after a disappointing performance against Newcastle Benfield.

In the month since the season started, Whitley have been unable to field a full strength side due to a series of injuries to key players.

The youngsters who have been brought into the side have done an excellent job but this game against a strong, physical and experienced Newcastle Benfield side proved to be a bridge too far.

From a Whitley point of view the game got off to the worst possible start as with just two minutes played, Benfield’s veteran striker Paul Brayson got in behind the home defence and from outside the right edge of the penalty area chipped the ball superbly over the advancing Tom Flynn and into the far corner of the net.

Just past the half hour Brayson had an opportunity to get a second goal but Tom Flynn made a vital save, pushing the ball away from the prolific striker before Josh Nearney cleared the danger.

Four minutes before the interval, Kyle Patton broke down the left but under pressure from a Benfield defender put his shot wide of goal.

In first half stoppage time, Benfield dealt a severe blow to Bay hopes when they doubled their lead. A mistake by Aiden Haley played Brayson onside and through on goal. Flynn came off his line to block the shot, but Brayson squared the ball to substitute Scott McCarthy who slotted it home past the dive of Flynn.

Two minutes after the restart Graham Williams headed inches off target from a corner.

On the hour, visiting keeper Andrew Grainger was forced into his first real save, diving to push wide a fierce shot from Nearney. Two minutes later, Brooks volleyed wide but at the other end Flynn saved well from McCarthy before the same player struck the outside of the post following good work from Campbell.

In marked contrast to the Penrith replay, the final ten minutes failed to produce a dramatic comeback as Whitley produced very little threat and Benfield comfortably saw out the game.