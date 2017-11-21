Disciplined Whitley leave it late

Marske United 0-2 Whitley Bay

Whitley produced one of their best and most disciplined performances of the season to earn a well deserved victory at second top Marske United.

Having won their last six home league games and with the best defensive record in the division, Marske were formidable opponents and Whitley’s task was made all the more difficult as they were without five regular first team players.

On a very heavy and difficult playing surface, Marske had the greater share of possession, especially in the first half which ended 0-0.

Whitley eventually broke the deadlock after 72 minutes when Kyle Patton slotted home a rebound.

Two of Whitley’s substitutes combined to seal victory with four minutes remaining when Callum Patton’s cross was drilled it into the net by Alex Kempster.