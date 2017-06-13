Dynamos receive £5,000 boost

An award-winning Northumberland junior football club that has doubled in size in the last year is set to kick on again next season thanks to the support of a regional employer.

Seaton Delaval Dynamos FC has set up new U11, U12 and U13 teams in the last 12 months to go alongside its existing U15, U16 and U17 sides in response to a rapid increase in the number of local young people wanting to play the game.

It has also started to offer introductory training sessions for primary school-aged children, with the club paying for some of the players in the higher-aged junior teams to take coaching qualifications to enable them to get involved with running them.

And now, to help it build on the progress that has been made in the last year, the Dynamos have been awarded a £5,000 grant from the Banks Group’s Banks Community Fund which will pay for a wide range of new training and playing equipment.

New nine-a-side and 11-a-side match goals have been bought, while a bespoke training kit including balls, cones, bibs, ladders, poles and carry bags has been purchased for each of the club’s teams, along with some much needed training goals.

Seaton Delaval Dynamos FC was founded by husband and wife team Robert and Anna Milburn in 2009, becoming an FA Charter Standard club within six months and being chosen as FA National Charter Standard Junior Football Club of the Year in 2013

In 2016, it was named as joint national winner in the Grassroots Club section of the FA Respect and Fair Play Awards.

Anna Milburn, secretary and coach at Dynamos, said: “The club is run on a clear philosophy of fitness, teamwork, respect, fairness and fun, and the awards that we’ve won in competition with much bigger clubs across the country show how we bring this to life in everything we do.

“There’s been a real explosion in the number of children wanting to play for us in the last year, but up until now, we only had limited training equipment which coaches had to share and spend time getting from one session to the next when they’d finished. It was all well used and starting to show clear signs of wear and tear.

“Our match goals probably only had one more season in them before needing replaced so winning the Banks Group’s backing has taken that worry from our shoulders.”