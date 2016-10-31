Early Baxter double secures three points for Cullercoats U15 Girls

Cullercoats Girls secured a narrow league win at home to Newcastle East End on Saturday.

They went 1-0 up when Kennedi Baxter coolly slotted home on three minutes, and almost immediately Baxter’s persistence and pressure paid off as she thumped home to make it 2-0.

At that point it looked like the floodgates would open, but credit to East End, they re-grouped and settled into the game.

Just before the break Jess Maneely should have extended the lead for the home side, but for some excellent defending by East End.

In the second half and Cullercoats seemed to take their foot off the peddle and let East End back in the game with a well worked goal.

The home team created a hatful of chances which all went begging, with Holly Chatterton and Mia Wallace both going close.

Cullercoats’ player of the match went to Baxter, whose persistence and calmness in front of goal won the game.