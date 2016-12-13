Eleven goals in Tyneside Amateur League derby thriller

Newbiggin Hall saw off local rivals Newbiggin Hall Vettic 6-5 in a thriller, with their goals netted by Shaun Young (2), Dean Donnelly, Allan Cheetham, Garry Winter and Nathan Lowdon. Derek Graham netted a hat-trick for Vettic with Ryan McAvoy bagging a brace.

In Saturday’s other local derby, West Jesmond saw off Jesmond FC 3-2 thanks to strikes from Jed Manuel, Tim Clasper and Myles Ferraro. Sal Sinawi and Wilson Kneeshaw scored for Jesmond.

Newcastle Medicals beat Killingworth YPC Cobras 6-0. Tim Boulton celebrated a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Matthew Smith, Liam Walton and Greg Egu-Chijioke.

Forest Hall YPC maintained their position at the head of the table with a 3-2 win at Heaton Stannington B. Steven Spence and Jamie Anderson were on target for the Stan, but goals from Lewis Walker (2) and Craig Harley won it for the leaders.

Cramlington Town Reserves are hot on their heels after a 3-1 win at Ponteland United Reserves, whilst Wardley are also in tow after a 4-1 win at North Shields Athletic Reserves. Liam Jobson-Cook scored twice for Wardley, with Jack Burns and Anthony Kew also netting. Paul Richardson countered for Shields.

Morpeth Town Seniors won 4-2 at Monkseaton A, despite goals from David Robinson and Liam Whyte. Nick O’Neil and Ashley McAlpine both scored twice for Morpeth who are fourth in the table.

Stobswood Welfare and Gosforth Bohemian Reserves drew 0-0.