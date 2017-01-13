Extra-time time win for Tyne Met College in national cup competition

Tyne Met College advanced to the fifth round of the National AOC Premier Cup with a 5-2 extra-time win over Bishop Burton.

Goals from Jack Cooper and Callum Larmouth appeared to have seen the home side through, but Bishop Burton snatched a late equaliser to send the game into a further 30 minutes.

But two more from Cooper and a Regan Patterson goal sealed Tyne Met’s place in the next round.

After their sensational win in the last round over Gateshead College, Bishop Burton travelled from Hull for their last 32 match.

With a strong wind at their backs Tyne Met were on top in the early stages, but on 11 minutes the visitors shocked the home side with a swift break and a fine finish to break the deadlock.

It took Tyne Met just one minute to restore parity when Cooper drove into the penalty area and was upended to give referee no option other than to award a penalty kick, which he tucked away when sending the keeper the wrong way

Six minutes later it was 2-1 when good work down the right by full back Trae Rowlandson produced a cross that was only half cleared and Larmouth beat his marker before cutting inside and curling a fine effort into the far top corner.

Tyne Met laid siege to try and score another with the wind advantage but they squandered a number of chances.

In the second half Tyne Met worked hard in the opening stages to restrict Bishop Burton in terms of anything creative, and as the half went on the hosts were on top and controlled the game with good, accurate passing along with solid defending.

Paterson shot straight at the keeper and Cooper saw an effort go just wide from range.

However, Tyne Met keeper Callum Harley had to be alert to tip over a header following a free kick.

Aidan Lynn was denied by the keeper before ten minutes from time Larmouth produced good skill to work an opening but screwed his effort wide as Bishop Burton tired.

But out of the blue they drew level when a cross was misjudged by Rowlandson, who had been having a fine game, and a visiting forward made no mistake for 2-2.

Paterson had one more glorious chance to win for the home side but he fired over from 12 yards.

The teams changed ends again for extra time and Tyne Met were in front within two minutes when sub Ciaran Fleming crossed well from the left for Cooper to head home his second of the game.

It was 4-2 just before the change of ends when Paterson broke clear and made up for his earlier miss with a good run and a neat finish.

The contest was ebbing away but Cooper put some more gloss on the performance with another penalty for his hat-trick and final score of 5-2.

First team coach Marc Nash said: “I’m pleased we backed up a tremendous result in the last round with this solid performance in tough conditions.

“The wind played its part and I think we certainly coped better and we looked stronger, so there was only going to be one winner in extra-time.”