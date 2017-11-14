Extra-time win for Bay in Vase

Thornaby 2-4 Whitley Bay

(After extra-time)

In another gripping FA Vase tie, Whitley came within two minutes of being knocked out but fought back strongly in extra time to secure victory and a fourth consecutive away tie in the next round when they will travel to West Auckland on Saturday, December 2.

Thornaby started well but it was Whitley who took the lead after 33 minutes when Andy Robertson drove the ball into the net for the only goal of the first half.

Thornaby equalised five minutes into the second half through Joe Hillerby and after the visitors hit the post Matty Robinson put them in front with just four minutes remaining. But injury time Ross Wilkinson pounced to send the bgame into extra time where Scott Jasper put Whitley back in front before Kyle Patton slid in for a fourth to seal the win.