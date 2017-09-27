FA Vase replay success for ’Bay

Whitley Bay 3-0 Billingham Synthonia

On a foggy night at Hillheads, Whitley comfortably beat Billingham Synthonia in their FA Vase replay and will now travel to Hull in the next round on October 21 where their opponents will be Humber Premier League side Westella & Willerby.

In contrast to the 2-2 drawn game on Teesside at the weekend, Whitley were in control of this cup tie from start to finish, making light of the unfavourable weather conditions.

Tom Potter gave them a 17th minute lead from the penalty spot after striker Andy Robertson was brought down in the box after mesmerising defender James Rowe.

Thibault Charmey brought a fine save from keeper Beblowski before the Polish born keeper did well to thwart Robertson after the striker had broken clear on the right.

Six minutes before the interval Charmey set up another chance for Robertson but again the keeper rescued his side with a great save.

Despite their dominance Whitley led by just the one goal at half time but that changed five minutes after the restart when excellent team play by Whitley put the Synners’ defence under real pressure and when the ball fell for Jack Walker 15 yards from goal he turned past a defender and smashed the ball past the unsighted keeper and into the roof of the net.

Playing with increased confidence and now with a two goal cushion, Whitley continued to mount wave after wave of attacks with Charmey in particular outstanding in midfield.

Four minutes after coming off the bench, Matty Cornish celebrated his 20th birthday in style, putting the icing on the cake for Whitley with a tremendous volley into the top corner of the net after Alex Kempster had supplied a cross from the right.

More goals could have followed in the closing stages as Whitley dominated play. To their credit, Billingham never gave up but they were restricted to half chances and Bay keeper Tom Flynn had one of his quieter evenings.

Following this victory Whitley are back in league action at Hillheads on Saturday when Ashington are the visitors while next Tuesday sees Washington providing the opposition (ko 7.30pm).

WHITLEY BAY: Flynn, Walker, Hall, Haley, Wilkinson, Andderson(Nearney 52mins), Potter (Cornish 65mins) Charmey, Robertson, Kempster(K Patton 70mins), Glen-Ravenhill

Subs not used; Brooks, Harley

Referee: Elliott Heward

Attendance: 233