Fans turn out in force at Bay

A bumper crowd of just under 1000 saw Whitley Bay fully match Newcastle United U23s in a thoroughly entertaining friendly at Hillheads Park on Tuesday evening, which ended in a 0-0 draw.
Peter Beardsley’s youthful side found Whitley tough opponents with chances coming at both ends and Bay manager Marc Nash was a proud man at the final whistle. Premier League referee Michael Oliver was in charge of the game but had little to do in what was a hard fought but cleanly contested game.
After the match, the United team manager Peter Beardsley gave a talk-in for a full hour in a packed Whitley clubhouse.
On Saturday Whitley stage another friendly against higher status opponents when Hartlepool United are the visitors with kick off at 3pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with News Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.