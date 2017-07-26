Fans turn out in force at Bay

A bumper crowd of just under 1000 saw Whitley Bay fully match Newcastle United U23s in a thoroughly entertaining friendly at Hillheads Park on Tuesday evening, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Peter Beardsley’s youthful side found Whitley tough opponents with chances coming at both ends and Bay manager Marc Nash was a proud man at the final whistle. Premier League referee Michael Oliver was in charge of the game but had little to do in what was a hard fought but cleanly contested game.

After the match, the United team manager Peter Beardsley gave a talk-in for a full hour in a packed Whitley clubhouse.

On Saturday Whitley stage another friendly against higher status opponents when Hartlepool United are the visitors with kick off at 3pm.