Five star showing from the Robins

North Shields produced a five-star performance as Brian Smith got his first win as manager.

Smith’s men picked up from where they left off from Wednesday’s late point at Shildon with a performance that had some delightful attacking football on show.

Lee Mason opened the scoring within the first 10 minutes before Craig McFarlane doubled Shields’ advantage ahead of the half hour mark.

Bishop threatened at the beginning of the second-half, but Joe Robson found the net at a perfect time for the Robins on the hour.

Joe Kerrigde scored for his his first competitive goal in North Shields’ colours before Jordan Summerly’s solo goal made it a routine win.

Robins settled quickly and took the lead seven minutes in. Robson played a excellent cross-field ball to Mason. Last season’s top scorer came inside onto his right foot, and with keeper Thomas Dawson short sighted, the attacker’s shot crept in.

Bishops rarely threatened an equaliser as Shields looked comfortable. They added a second on 24 minutes when Hoganson produced a striker’s finish in off the post.

Bishop had Dawson to thank as he denied Paul Robinson from finding a quick-fire third when he tipped his powerful free-kick onto the upright.

There were further chances before the break for John Parker, Dean Holmes and Kevin Hughes but it remained 2-0 at the break.

The visitors started brightly in the second half - McFarlane blocked Andrew Johnson’s shot as the following corner saw Kyle Hayes makes a vital save before Shields cleared their lines - but a third from Robson on the hour took the wind out their sails. Mason crossed and Robson got the touch the find the net past Dawson.

Kerridge joined the action on 66 minutes, and six minutes later, he found himself on the score sheet. Summerly drove a low cross – putting it on a plate for the striker.

Summerly then got his rewards with a magnificent solo goal - racing into box from just off his own halfway line to emphatically find the bottom corner on 83 minutes.

The win topped off a brilliant week for the Robins after a disappointing start to the campaign.