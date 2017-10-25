Forest Hall YPC edge Killingworth YPC Cobras

Stobswood Welfare took advantage of previous Tyneside Amateur League leaders Jesmond FC taking a week off to move to the head of the table.

They went goal crazy against a Wideopen and District A side who commendably didn’t allow their heads to drop.

Philip Airey, Kevin Bell, Robert Baker, Jeff Henderson, Liam Armstrong and Jake Baker were all on the scoresheet.

Ellington FC moved up to third with a big 3-1 win over Haltwhistle Jubilee.

John Gall curled a great effort into the top corner from distance to give Ellington the lead, with Adam Bains and Ryan Hogg adding to their tally.

Thomas Wilkie netted the sole reply for the Jubes.

Ponteland United Reserves were made to work hard for victory by Newbiggin Hall Vettic, eventually coming out on top 3-0 thanks to penalties from Darren Parkes and Conor Brumwell and a Kittisak Spratt goal.

Marc Cowley and Myles Ferraro were the marksmen as West Jesmond sealed a 2-0 verdict over Gosforth Bohemian Reserves, whilst Forest Hall YPC saw off Killingworth YPC Cobras in a fiercely contested local derby, with Jack Fishburn and Jonathan Irvine their goalscorers in the victory.

In the Tyneside Amateur Challenge Shield, a delayed tie between Chemfica Amateurs and Newcastle Medicals saw the former triumph by a 2-0 scoreline, with Sean Obuseng and Jacob Baker their scorers on the day.