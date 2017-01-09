Forest Hall YPC lose out to Morpeth Town Seniors

Morpeth Town Seniors beat leaders Forest Hall YPC 1-0 with Jack Freeman getting the only goal of the game.

Morpeth now sit sixth in the Tyneside Amateur League, five points off the top but with two games in hand.

Wardley could have gone level with Cramlington Town Reserves in second, but went down 3-2 at Newcastle Medicals, who avenged their defeat to the same opposition by the same scoreline earlier in the season. Liam Walton, Matthew Carnell and Andrew Fretwell scored for the hosts, with Chris Lowther and Liam Jobson-Cook netting for Wardley, who drop to fifth.

Ponteland United Reserves took over third place with a 3-0 win at Heaton Stannington B, with Peter Scott bagging a brace and Darren Parkes completing the scoring.

Stobswood Welfare won 7-1 at North Shields Athletic Reserves to take over fourth spot.

Seventh and eighth in the table are Newbiggin Hall and West Jesmond after they shared eight goals in a 4-4 draw. Shaun Young scored twice for Newbiggin Hall with Shaun Cheetham and Lewis Seymour also on target. Ali Semmence celebrated a pair of his own for West Jesmond, for whom Myles Ferraro and Ed Shanks earned them their point.

Gosforth Bohemian Reserves picked up a resounding 10-1 win over Newbiggin Hall Vettic. Pete Hall netted half of Bohs tally on his own, with David Rowley adding two, and Lachlan Naisby, Nick Chance and Harry Thorniley-Walker completed their tally. Steven Cape Junior was the scorer for Vettic.