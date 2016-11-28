Forest Hall YPC through to Neville Cowey Cup semi-final

Wardley’s strong season continued as they progressed into the semi-final of the Neville Cowey Cup with a 1-0 win over West Jesmond.

Anthony Kew scored the only goal for the visitors.

Forest Hall YPC also marched on into the last four with Craig Harley, Mark Milne and Lewis Walker their men on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win at Heaton Stannington B.

In the Tyneside Amateur League, North Shields Athletic Reserves came out on top at Newcastle Medicals by the odd goal in five. Liam Walton and Martin Walton scored for Medicals, but goals from Harry Johnson, Leeroy Odd and Matthew Thompson ensured the three points for Shields.

Elsewhere, Newbiggin Hall beat Killingworth YPC Cobras 4-3, whilst the remaining scheduled matches were postponed.