Gareth at double in Robins’ Vase win

Gareth Bainbridge continued his special relationship with the FA Vase with two-goals on his 200th North Shields appearance as the Robins beat Knaresborough 1-0.

The victory earned Shields a third round away tie against Newcastle Benfield, which will be played on Saturday, December 2.

Bainbridge hit the winner in the 82nd minute to confirm his side’s place in the next round.

The Robins’ striker had given the home side the lead in the 52nd minute but Knaresborough responded 11 minutes later through Blaine Hobson.

And with neither side emerging as the likely winners, Bainbridge stepped up to score yet another Vase goal.

As well as Bainbridge, Jordan Summerly was also making a landmark appearance - his 100th.

A 372 crowd were starved of goalmouth action in the opening exchanges and it took 34 minutes before Robins registered their first shot on target.

Three minutes later, Shields oversaw their best chance of the half but Bainbridge disappointingly failed to find the target from close-range.

The opening goal came seven minutes after the break. Holmes held off the pressure of a Boro defender to deliver near post to Bainbridge, who scrambled it over the line.

To the visitors’ credit, they kept themselves in the contest before their threat from corners breached the Robins. In the 64th minute, substitute Hobson stabbed the loose ball home at the near post.

Despite both teams finding their way on the score sheet, the game continued to see a lack of clear-cut chances.

Paul Robinson, a player who knows quite a bit about the Vase, was introduced in the 76th minute, and his impact was instant.

The former Whitley Bay supplied the winner for Bainbridge with a precise ball through.

Bainbridge’s run started near the halfway line before he freely advanced into the penalty area - slotting the ball past Atkinson.

Robinson should have turned from provider to goalscorer to make sure of the victory in the final seconds butafter receiving the ball in the box he shot agonisingly wide of the target.