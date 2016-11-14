Hat-tricks for Hay and McClelland in Tavern’s 9-0 win

Only one game was possible in the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League premier division with games falling foul to the weather.

Amble Tavern beat visitors Blyth Town Sunday 9-0 with Josh Hay (3), Brad McClelland (3), Ross Gair, Ethan Iredale and Liam Brookes on target.

In division one, Ellington Plough beat Guide Post Shakespeare Tavern 8-3. On target for Plough were Ben Turnbull (2), Matt Turner, Luke Scott, Max Robinson, Adam Fawcett, Mitch Gray and Jack Philips. For Shakespeare, Lee Fuller (2) and Jamie Irving were the scorers.

Guide Post Social Club beat visitors Morpeth Conservative Club 7-1 with Jake Gray (3), Joe Wells (2), and Mathew Wilkinson scored for Social Club while Joe Laviers notched Morpeth’s consolation.

Bebside Inn went down 5-2 at home to Whitehouse Ashington. Kyle Tosney and Jason Hamilton scored for Bebside, but goals from Michael Freathy (4) and Jordan Hancock won it for Whitehouse.

Ashington Sporting Club went down at home 5-0 against North Shields Pineapple, who had Lee Dennis, Jay Miller, Karl King, Charlie Thompson and Jay Dalton on target.