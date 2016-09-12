Heaton Stannington B up to fourth in Tyneside Amateur League

Heaton Stannington B moved up to fourth place in the table with an impressive 3-1 win at Newbiggin Hall.

Jamie Anderson bagged a brace for The Stan, with Salihu Portella also on target. Tony Dobie netted for Newbiggin.

Ponteland United Reserves moved up to second in the league with an impressive 4-1 win at Gosforth Bohemian Reserves.

Sean McDonald scored twice with Andrew Davidson and Darren Parkes also on the scoresheet, with Kev Bruynson scoring for Bohs.

Forest Hall YPC remain top of the table but dropped points for the first time this season as they were held by North Shields Athletic Reserves.

Jorge Bollado gave Forest Hall the lead, but substitute Alex Hline earned a share of the spoils for Shields.

Morpeth Town Seniors claimed an 8-3 victory over Killingworth YPC Cobras.

Jack Freeman celebrated a hat-trick, and was joined on the scoresheet by Jamie Crosbie, Spencer Brown, Micky Calder and Micky Grieves.

Jesmond FC picked up their second win of the season with a 6-1 win over Newcastle Medicals. Alex Cole was a hat-trick hero, with further goals coming from Harry Lawson, Hugo Clerey and Robert Mutch. John Steel netted a consolation for Medicals.

Cramlington Town Reserves are up to sixth in the table after a handsom win over Newbiggin Hall Vettic, but Wardley dropped out of the Durham FA Minor Cup after a 3-2 loss at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion A despite goals from Jordan Flynn and Anthony Kew.