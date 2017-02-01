Killingworth YPC Cobras suffer heavy defeat

Heaton Stannington B ended the long unbeaten streak of Morpeth Town Seniors in the Tyneside Amateur League with a 3-2 win.

Stan led 1-0 and 2-1 before finally making their lead stick. Jamie Anderson bagged a brace and Furgus Lynch added the other, with Jack Freeman and Nick Owen scoring for Morpeth.

West Jesmond leapfrogged Morpeth into fifth spot with a 3-1 win over Monkseaton A, with goals from Marc Cowley, Kester Young and Stuart Davidson.

Gosforth Bohemian Reserves beat Killingworth YPC Cobras handsomely, with James Cross scoring four times, Pete Hall and Lewy Crane both netting twice, and Andy Smith, Stephen Grant and Lachlan Naisby also on the scoresheet.

Leaders Cramlington Town Reserves won 7-2 at North Shields Athletic Reserves, despite goals from Leeroy Odd and Nicholas Henderson.

Ponteland United Reserves remain second after beating Wardley 4-1. Daniel Brown scored twice for Pont along with Daniel Troughton and Darren Parkes, with Anthony Kew scoring for Wardley.

Stobswood Welfare beat Newbiggin Hall Vettic 8-1 to remain in third. Robert Baker, Jake Baker and Stephen Gibbard celebrated a pair of goals each, with Ryan Jones and Jack Henderson completing the tally for the Wood. Michael Traynor was the marksman for Vettic.

Forest Hall YPC saw off Jesmond FC to remain fourth, level on points with Pont and Stobswood but adrift on goal difference. Paul Ridley, Aaron Wright, Matthew Eiles and Scott Maddison ensured a three point haul for Forest Hall on Saturday.