League Cup Final tickets go on sale

Arrangements for the sale of tickets for the Camerons Brewery Brooks Mileson League Cup final were announced by the Northern League today.

The final between North Shields and South Shields is on Saturday, May 6 at Hillheads Park – the home of Whitley Bay FC. The match kicks off at 3pm.

Tickets will go on sale at the Seahorses clubhouse next to the ground from Sunday, April 30.

They will be available at:

Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1 from 3-8pm

Tuesday, May 2 to Friday May 5 from 4-8pm

On the advice of the police, this is an all-ticket match. Tickets can only be purchased with cash.

Tickets are priced at £6 for adults and £4 for senior citizens and children under 16.

Tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis. The dates and times of sales are subject to ticket availability. There will be no limit on the amount of tickets individuals can purchase. The league will announce on social media as soon as possible if all tickets are sold before the last session.

There will be no entry without a valid ticket – this includes children.