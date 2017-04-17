Main get back to winning ways again

Percy Main 4-3 Gateshead Rutherford

Midweek action for The Villagers and after three defeats and without scoring a goal, Percy Main got back to winning ways thanks to a blistering 14 minute second half spell in which they scored four times.

In contrast, the opening half showed little promise that The Main would go in to eventual victory as Rutherford’s Fibon Nyadu scored twice to give his side a 2-0 interval lead.

Again there was little to be seen of The Villagers as an attacking force, with Sam Thompson’s 8th minute effort which struck the crossbar from Rob Ridley’s right wing corner being their only attempt of note at goal, while a couple of minutes later the visitors Bailey Hunter troubled The Main’s upright, having latched onto a defence splitting pass by Sam Hodgson.

The deadlock was broken on 23 minutes as Nyadu looking suspiciously offside, slotted the ball past the dive of Danny Nimmins and the same player doubled Rutherford’s lead as Dan Fullen took advantage of an error down the right and squared low for Nyadu who made no mistake.

The general consensus as the half time cuppas were drunk. was that it would be very unlikely that Percy Main would break their recent goalscoring duck and that almost proved the case inside the first 5 minutes of the second half as Nyadu firstly fired over and then brought a save from Nimmins as Rutherford looked to put the game out of sight.

But how wrong we were, as firstly Chris Laidlaw brought to an end his own recent barren spell in front of goal as he converted a left wing centre for his 17th goal of the season and on 53 minutes the home side were level as Michael Butcher playing only his second game for The Main fired home from Rob Ridley’s corner.

The stalemate was not to last, a minute in fact as Rutherford got themselves back in front as substitute Ricky Tannoh, produced a storming run, Kieran Tubman tried unsuccessfully to halt it outside the area and Elliot Mitchell, managed to do just that, albeit inside the area at the expense of a penalty kick to the visitors and a yellow card. Sam Hodgson successfully converted the spot kick, but incredibly 4 minutes later Percy Main were level once more.

Jack Pearson picked up a loose ball out wide on the right and some 30 yards from goal, floated the ball over the head of the stricken Andrew Hall in the visitors goal. There was no doubt that the wind had played a big part in the eventual outcome, but they all count.

Yet more drama was to come as Rob Ridley who had a storming game in The Main’s midfield, shaped up to shoot, but was upended in the area and Sam Thompson stepped up to fire home the second penalty of the night.

Percy Main’s James Mobberley was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge in Rutherford’s half, which led to the introduction of former Main Player of the Year, Redmond Cockburn, a big miss who has this season been serving queen and country and strode out in Main colours for the first time this term.

Further chances at both ends saw Laidlaw fire a deflected effort behind for a corner and Fullen for Rutherford, just failed to get onto the end of a decent ball in.