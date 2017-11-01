Main overcome the Newbiggin challenge

Percy Main 2-1 AFC Newbiggin

Credit to both sides for their endeavours on a particularly gusty afternoon as the wind did its best to ruin the game as a spectacle, but in the end, it was a most welcome three points for Percy Main against a Newbiggin side, who had only lost once in league and cup against The Main since both were promoted into the Northern Alliance’s top tier at the end of the 2014-15 season.

The only surprise was that there were not more than three counters in the game as the frame of the goal at both ends was tested on no less than fiveoccasions during the afternoon.

It was two of Percy Main’s more recent signings, Jake Forster and James Walker who both performed admirably throughout and netted the crucial goals.

The deadlock was broken on the half hour mark as Storey made up ground down the left and centred for Forster, who cleverly engineered space and fired home to give The Main a bit breathing space.

Amazingly, the scoreline was to stay the same for the rest of the half.

Walker then volleyed narrowly wide for The Main, but soon atoned for his earlier miss after being brought down in the area, he stepped up to slot home the resultant penalty himself.

There were chances at both ends as the game progressed and Main could have made it safe on 88 minutes as Joe Rowan supplied Rob Watson who raced clear into the area, but he fired off target.

After The Main’s Ronan Attwood brought a save from Gordge, Newbiggin scored what turned out to be no more than a consolation two minutes into injury time as Muter fired home.