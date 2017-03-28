’Main well beaten by Newbiggin

AFC Newbiggin 2

Percy Main 0

by Norman de Bruin

Percy Main got precisely what they deserved from a poor showing at AFC Newbiggin as the home side ran out deserved winners.

It may have been a good day for the sun worshippers and the home side, but it was not for the visitors who travelled to the seaside town, nor was it for Main manager Richard Nugent, who missed the game through illness.

For their part, Newbiggin have been enjoying a resurgence and included a raft of new signings within their squad, one being former Main man Jordan Miller, who had netted for the Villagers in the corresponding game earlier in the season which Percy Main won 5-2.

There were not too many Percy Main players who covered themselves in glory, although once again goalkeeper Danny Nimmins gave an assured display and could not be held at fault for the home side’s goals.

Kicking down a pronounced slope during the first half, Newbiggin were first to show as Colin Morton was fouled out wide on the right and Reece Farrell’s free kick was smuggled behind for a corner.

At the other end, a Main break saw Jack Pearson centre from the right with no one available to get the vital touch, and Sam Thompson, another whose effort could not be faulted, forced a good save from Newbiggin goalkeeper Craig Towart at the expense of a corner.

As the game wore on and with a bit of a breeze at their backs, the home side gradually took control as Simon Broatch and Dan McDonald headed wide and Nimmins comfortably held onto Ross Muter’s long range effort.

Any thoughts from Main supporters that their side may have done the hard bit in starting the second half at 0-0 were soon dashed as only a minute after the restart.

Michael Angus brought another save from Nimmins, but Newbiggin broke the deadlock on 48 minutes as Bailey Morton supplied McDonald who struck the upright, but Morton following, up netted the rebound.

Not long after Farrell’s measured cross just evaded the head of substitute Jamie Essen, but Essen soon made amends as another Farrell free kick into the area, not properly cleared by the visitors defence was fired home by Essen to double Newbiggin’s advantage.

The closing stages saw Percy Main endeavour to get back in the game without finding the cutting edge in front of goal, while Nimmins proved his worth once more as he saved at the feet of Jordan Wright.

Percy Main entertain Killingworth Town this Saturday, kick-off at Purvis Park is 2.30pm.