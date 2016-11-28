Manager Nash disappointed in Whitley Bay’s defeat to Guisborough

It was a clearly disappointed Marc Nash who spoke about his first defeat since taking over as Whitley Bay manager.

He had just witnessed his side suffer a 2-1 defeat away to basement side Guisborough Town.

He said: “We’ve maybe come back down to earth with a bang. It’s a shame really as we were virtually unplayable in the first 25 minutes, but it proved one goal wasn’t going to be enough, as has been the case for most of this season.

“We should have been out of sight against a team with fragile confidence, but to their credit they showed plenty of spirit for their new (interim) manager.

“Goals change games and their equaliser was a poor goal from our point of view, and after a great start to the game our level dropped and we just couldn’t shake it off and get going again.

“We started the second half brightly, but again conceded against the run of play on the hour, and in all honesty we huffed and puffed after that and a lot of our play became slow and predictable.

“Last week we mixed it up and had plenty of good performances, but this week, in the end we were left frustrated by an off-day.

“Saying that, Guisborough only really had the two chances, but they took them and that’s the statistic that matters most.

“We must learn from this and bounce back at Benfield next week.”