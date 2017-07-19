McDonald leaves Whitley Bay

Chris McDonald has left Whitley Bay to join Scottish League Second Division side Berwick Rangers.

The 23 year old defender signed for the Bay from Wearside League Jarrow FC in February 2014. He quickly established himself in the side, becoming captain last season and was voted Player of the Year.

A highly popular member of the side, McDonald produced numerous outstanding performances and also scored some spectacular goals, including a tremendous 25-yard shot in the 4-1 victory at Penrith on the final day of last season.

In total he made 165 appearances and scored 10 goals.

Manager Marc Nash commented: “We wish Chris well on his move to Berwick, but it’s a bit of a blow in terms of timing as I rejected the chance to sign a left back just two weeks ago, so that’s frustrating.”