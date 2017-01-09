Mixed emotions for Whitley Bay boss after draw with Seaham Red Star

Whitley Bay manager Marc Nash had mixed feelings after his side’s action packed 3-3 draw with Seaham Red Star on Saturday.

The Bay boss saw his side lose a 2-1 lead and then snatch an injury time draw with a Tom Gilbey goal.

He said: “We certainly went through a rollercoaster of emotions. We played very well but went from a losing position to a winning position and then losing again with 15 minutes to go, a goal ruled out then a great injury time leveller by our full back on his home debut.

“It was entertaining and we turned round that horrendous result at Seaham back in October.

“We really need to eradicate the individual errors because we’ve handed them two penalties and a free header from a corner.

“I told the players that it’s hard to swallow when we outplay opponents for long periods but hand them gifts and all our hard work goes out the window with split second mistakes, whereas we are playing good football, building momentum and creating lots of chances.

“Other teams aren’t handing us gifts, that’s for sure.

“I’ve been delighted with the lads we’ve brought in though and they are settling nicely.

“Charmey, Glen-Ravenhill and Gilbey have been superb, and young Potter is well established now.

“Our front three in this game were all under 21, so everyone is looking forward to the remainder of the season.”