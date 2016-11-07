Nash delighted with Whitley Bay players’ positive approach

After his second game since taking charge of the team, interim manager Marc Nash was full of praise for the positive approach shown by his players.

His side earned a 2-0 win at West Auckland on Saturday as the home side finished the game with ten men.

“I was delighted to get the result at a tough place like West Auckland,” he said.

“We started the game very well and created a chance in the first 30 seconds. This seemed to set the tone as we played some excellent stuff and Kempster’s goal came at a good time.

“Strangely the red card for them changed the course of the game as they went with two banks of four which closed down the space on the flanks where we were causing them all the problems.

“Even so, we should have scored right on half-time but a three on two was halted with a silly offside.

“I felt we controlled most of the second half apart from a few loose bits of play, but thankfully Tom Flynn was on hand to keep them out.

“Kempster’s second goal was a knock out blow and he took the chance brilliantly.

“It could have been three or four nil after that, but overall a solid performance with some great football made for a satisfying victory.”

Whitley continue their sequence of away games on Saturday with a trip to the Nissan Sports Complex to play Washington, who they beat 2-1 at Hillheads just four weeks ago.

Then on Tuesday evening it is back to Hillheads for a League Cup second round tie when Bedlington Terriers are the opponents.