Nash officially appointed manager of Whitley Bay FC

Whitley Bay have confirmed Marc Nash as their manager after he held the role on a temporary basis following the departure of Ian Chandler last month.

He was appointed interim manager following the 3-2 defeat at Morpeth Town in the Northumberland Senior Cup.

Nash has led the team for three away league fixtures and they have picked up seven points out of nine.

Nash brings with him Anthony Woodhouse as his assistant and Chris Moore as coach.

Chairman Paul McIlduff said he was delighted with the appointments.

“They are Whitley Bay people, they have all played for the club and they have done well over the past three games, both in terms of performances on the pitch and also in training,” he said.

“Marc has served his apprenticeship as a very successful manager of the Reserves and we see his appointment as bringing continuity to the management of the club.”

Woodhouse was a member of the championship winning side in 2006-07 while Moore was an FA Vase winner two years later.

The chairman described the new management team as having an “excellent blend of skills to take the club forward”.

Whitley Bay take on Penrith at Hillheads on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.