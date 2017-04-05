Nash pleased with Whitley Bay performance

Commenting on Whitley Bay’s entertaining 2-2 draw against Jarrow Roofing, manager Marc Nash felt his side had performed well and gave particular praise to two of his younger players.

“The game was a full-blooded affair and the direct style of Jarrow led to an exciting end-to-end match. We started like a side full of confidence and it looked like we might run away with it after the first 20 minutes. Liam Brooks was exceptional and looked hungry to impress and he started and finished a great move for his goal. We were all disappointed for him when he took that knock to his ribs but he battled on until half time showing the kind of spirit running through the squad at the minute. Tom Potter was terrorising the left back as he looked back to his best. Then came the two sucker punches; we didn’t respond very well to Paul Chow’s equaliser and we went very flat but then Sparky has punished us further right on half time with another effort from range.

“I told the players at half time to stop feeling sorry for themselves and to refocus on recreating the spell we had early in the game. Our intensity had to be raised again and it was a challenge having not been in a losing position since Ryhope back in January. We knew Jarrow wouldn’t change their style and try to defend the game out so we were confident of creating chances in the second half and we did just that. It was a shame after Kyle’s goal only 5 minutes into the half that we couldn’t find a winner as I thought we produced a good performance and a couple of fantastic passing moves which their keeper has ended up making big saves. It’s now 8 unbeaten and the lads are extremely motivated to win the last 3 of the season.”