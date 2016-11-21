Nash praises defending as Whitley Bay battle past Penrith

After his first game since being appointed permanent manager, Marc Nash was delighted with the way his team performed.

His side scored late in the first half then again in injury time of second half to secure all three points against Penrith.

“I thought the game was relentless from start to finish with Penrith’s direct style, it proved a very tough match for us,” he said.

“Their big forwards were a handful but I must praise our defending as we stood up very well to what they were throwing at us.

“We tried to play on a very difficult surface and we looked dangerous on the counter with Tom Potter particularly catching the eye.

“I was thinking towards half-time that we needed to be braver if we were to break the stalemate, but then Andy [Robertson] popped up right on the whistle to get us the crucial opening goal.

“We spoke at half-time about taking the sting out of the first 15 minutes in the second half, but Penrith had other ideas. It was their best spell, but again Tom Flynn did his job and made a couple of saves including a fine penalty save.

“The game then opened up and Potter had one cleared from the line and Andy [Robertson] missed from close range.

“We managed the last ten minutes brilliantly and young Kyle Patton is really proving his worth by coming on and making an impact with his goal to kill the game off.

“Overall it was another test we have passed and we are proving difficult to break down, not having conceded a goal from open play in the last five games.

“The lads put in a tremendous shift to get these three points and I can’t praise them enough.”

Whitley face one of their longest journeys of the season on Saturday when they travel to Guisborough Town.

The North Yorkshire side have been one of the most successful teams in the league in recent years but they are currently struggling at the foot of the table and Whitley will be hoping to consolidate their top five placing by completing a league double over the Priorymen.

Meanwhile, Whitley Bay’s reserves are at home to Shankhouse, kick-off 2pm.