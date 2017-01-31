Nash relieved as Whitley Bay battle back for a dramatic draw at Ryhope

Along with the good sized contingent of fans, Whitey Bay boss Marc Nash was a happy and relieved man at the final whistle of Saturday’s game.

He had witnessed his side come from 4-1 down after an hour of their first visit to Ryhope CW to snatch a dramatic 4-4 draw.

“We are feeling mixed emotions because we’ve rescued a desperate situation, but in truth we should never have been in that position in the first place,” he said.

“Again we have instigated our own downfall with a slow start and more penalty gifts for our opponents.

“It isn’t poor discipline but just poor decision making that’s costing us, but I’d like to be positive in saying we’ve drawn a match when trailing by three goals with 20 minutes left and we’ve dominated in terms of chances created.

“Thibault [Charmey] and Andy Robertson have had two great chances each in the first half alone, but we went in at half-time 2-1 down.

“Then the game started to slip away with the two penalties we conceded, but it wasn’t through us being put under any real pressure, just basic defending and clearing our lines have led to the awards, one of which was very soft.

“Making subtle changes clearly wasn’t going to work so we threw caution to the wind and put all three subs on at once with Potter, Brooks and Kyle Patton replacing the whole front three.

“When you’re three goals adrift at least things are pretty straight forward in terms of your approach, and we went for it with that freshness in the forward areas.

“We needed a break and we got one with Patton’s penalty.

“At that stage I was very happy with the calmness we were showing in possession as we kept knocking at the door, and it wasn’t a surprise when Brooks got in behind and squared for Patton to get us within one goal.

“We were susceptible to the odd breakaway and Aidan Haley’s block is just the sort determination we needed.

“After that, Ryhope were very deep in fear of throwing the points away and we took advantage, and there was no one more delighted than me to see Liam get off the mark for us, and in the 95th minute in true Bay style.

“He’s a good addition and a very honest lad who gets on with his job.

“Callum Patton has proved his worth again and we are all delighted his situation has been sorted so a positive day in the end.”