New Hartley Juniors back to winning ways

North Shields 0-4 New Hartley Juniors

After three successive defeats, New Hartley Juniors got back to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over lowly South Shields .

All the goals were scored in the first half with top scorer Owen Seed putting Hartley in front on 10 minutes.

Next up was defender Kris Sands to make it 2 from close range.

Owen Seed was again on the mark to make it 3-0 and fellow striker Jack Butler made it 4-0.

This Saturday Hartley have a tougher task when they host league leaders Ryton with a 1.30 kick off.