New manager at Percy Main

Red Row Welfare 2-0 Percy Main

Percy Main could have no complaints at their early exit from the George Dobbins League Cup as a lacklustre display from the visitors, saw their first division hosts progress.

The Northumberland side were first to show as Mark Nixon’s effort was tipped behind by Rob Rodgerson in the Main goal, while at the other end Jack Armstrong flashed a 25 yard shot just wide of the upright and Jonny Storey who showed no lack of effort throughout, fired narrowly off target.

Red Row sized the initiative as Max Anderson and Liam Jefferson both headed wide, before Anderson got in front of Percy Main’s James Leggett to slot past Rodgerson for the opening goal. Jefferson almost added to his side’s lead firstly with a deft chip which just cleared the crossbar and then headed over when well placed. It was a good chance and a warning that The Main should have heeded.

Instead they found themselves 2 down just after the break, when Anderson centred from the left and Darren Smith headed home. The nearest Percy Main came to halving the deficit came in the 49th minute as Armstrong’s cross was met by Dan Hadfield’s goalbound header, but Andrew Patterson in the Red Row goal pulled off a superb diving save, to tip the ball over.

Following the game, Richard Nugent decided to step down as team manager at Percy Main and the club have moved quickly to appoint former Walker Central manager Steven Hurd to the Purvis Park hot seat. Hurd will take the side for Saturday’s home game against Gateshead Rutherford.