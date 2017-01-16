North Shields Athletic Reserves held by West Jesmond

Only two Tyneside Amateur League matches managed to beat the weather on Saturday.

North Shields Athletic Reserves and West Jesmond had a typically tight encounter, with the spoils being shared in a 1-1 draw.

Paul Richardson scored for North Shields, with Stephen Callaghan on target for West Jesmond.

The other game to be played saw Jesmond FC return to winning ways with a 6-0 win over Killingworth YPC Cobras, matching their scoreline against the same opposition earlier in the campaign.

Hugh Hodgson celebrated a hat-trick, with Jamie Tulip bagging a brace and Adam Duckworth also scoring.