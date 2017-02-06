North Shields Athletic Reserves lose out to Medics in Tyneside Amateur League

Newcastle Medicals picked up their fifth win of the season in the Tyneside Amateur League with a 3-1 success at North Shields Athletic Reserves.

Nicholas Bramwell scored for the hosts, but Liam Walton bagged a brace for Medicals and Dean Vinton added the third.

Heaton Stannington B won for the second week running, with a 3-0 verdict at Killingworth YPC Cobras. Jamie Anderson netted twice and Jacob Baker also scored.

Ponteland United Reserves won a tough encounter 2-1 at West Jesmond. Gareth Smith netted for Jesmond, with Gary Oliver and Darren Parkes scoring at the other end for Pont who remain second in the table. Cramlington Town Reserves continue to lead the way after a 5-0 success over Monkseaton A.

Morpeth Town Seniors returned to winning ways with a 7-3 win over Wardley. There were two goals each from Jack Freeman and Nick O’Neil, and further strikes from Simon Farrier, Jamie Crosby and Michael Carr. Wardley countered through Liam Jobson-Cook (2) and Carl Clarke.

Jesmond FC and Gosforth Bohemian Reserves shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Adam Duckworth and Andy Mogwo were on the scoresheet for Jesmond, with Lachlan Naisby and Pete Hall on target for Bohs.

In the Northumberland FA Minor Cup quarter-finals, Stobswood Welfare saw off Newbiggin Hall by a 7-4 scoreline. Kevin Bell was their hero, scoring four times, with Jake Baker, Rob Baker and Stephen Gibbard completing their tally.