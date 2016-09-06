North Shields boss Graham Fenton leaves to join South Shields

South Shields have appointed Graham Fenton as their joint manager after he quit as boss of North Shields.

The former Blackburn Rovers striker left after four and a half years in charge of the Robins.

Fenton will share the managerial duties with South Shields’ former assistant boss Lee Picton after Jon King’s shock sacking.

Shields are third top of the Northern League, level on points with leaders Shildon, after a fine start to the season.

A club statement said: “Graham Fenton and Lee Picton have been appointed as joint managers of South Shields.

“Lee steps up from his role as assistant manager at the club, while Graham joins following a hugely successful four-and-a-half-year spell in charge of North Shields.”

At Daren Persson Stadium, Graham achieved promotion from Northern League Division Two and steered the Robins to two top-five finishes in Division One

His North Shields side also memorably won the FA Vase at Wembley in 2015, while in his playing days, Graham was a much-respected professional with the likes of Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City.