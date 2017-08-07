North Shields face FA Cup replay after dramatic eight-goal tie

North Shields came from 3-1 down to lead only for Markse United to score a dramatic last minute equaliser in their FA Cup tie on Saturday.

When the draw was made in July, the all Northern League tie was one of the outstanding fixtures of the extra preliminary round.

And the game did not disappoint as Marske earned a replay at the Daren Persson Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was first blood to Marske as the Shields midfielders gave too much space to Glen Butterworth who let fly from 25 yards past the despairing dive of Kyle Hayes.

Shields failed to trouble the home side in the opening 15 minutes with Dan Wilson not really in the game.

But just after the quarter hour mark, Wilson did well on the left wing and his cross found Dean Holmes, who flicked the ball onto Lee Mason and he fired narrowly wide.

Then in the 25th minute Mason picked the ball up wide left before cutting back inside and forced a save from Robert Dean, but the loose ball fell to Dean Holmes and he slotted home to level the score at 1-1.

But within four minutes the hosts were back in front as Earl was played through and slotted home.

As half-time, approached Mason tried his luck from halfway and had Dean momentarily worried before the Marske stopper made a comfortable save to protect Marske’s lead at the break.

The second half saw Shields up the ante, and when a Jack Donnison shot was saved and fell to Craig McFarlane, the wide man could only strike the foot of the post with his low shot.

Marske then hit Shields on the counter attack with Peter Bulmer being allowed to run too far before firing into the top corner of Hayes’ net.

Soon after the Robins found themselves 3-1 down, as they had in the League Cup semi-final between the two sides back in March.

But less than three minutes later Wilson cut the arrears, turning home the ball as Dean parried Kurtis Dodds’ header.

Shields then deservedly levelled when a cross from Mason was flicked towards goal by McFarlane to Holmes who smashed into the top corner from six yards out.

But Shields were not done as Holmes danced his way down the left wing and into the box before firing in a low cross which McFarlane turned home.

But the momentum slowly swung back towards the hosts and the pressure mounted on the Shields defence as time wore on.

Then in the 90th minute, a long ball launched into the box was not cleared by the Robins back line and Adam Wheatley smashed past Hayes and Jack Donnison on the line.

Manager Bri Smith said: “We were poor across the pitch first half, but we showed a good reaction second half. But you have to see games like that out.”

Wednesday’s replay kicks off at 7.45pm.

North Shields: Hayes, Donnison, Summerly, Forster, Parker, Dodds, McFarlane, Carr, Wilson (Kerridge), Mason, Holmes (Robinson).

Attendance: 217.

Match Highlights at online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErEgnsM89cM