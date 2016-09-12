North Shields held to a draw by Marske United

North Shields FC 2-2 Marske Utd

This was the second meeting between the sides, North Shields winning the away fixture 2-1, Lee Mason and Jack Devlin on the score sheet.

The teams where lead out by mascot Rhys Brunton.

Marske got the game underway with both sides seeing a lot of the ball in the early exchanges however no sides having a shot on target.

This game marked Curtis Coppens 100th Appearance for the club.

The game was opened up on the 31st minute with Dean Holmes opening the scoring after a precise ball from Devlin which Holmes received at his feet as he slotted the ball past Marske keeper’ Dean with ease.

Referee Paul Brown was at the centre of attention for the most of the first half letting too many challenges go unpunished but giving free kicks for seemingly fair challenges.

One of the major talking points was the disagreement between John Parker and Marske’s winger where it was a heated exchange with the referee having a word with both players.

Moments later the referee blew for an apparent handball inside the box from Adam Forster to the dislike of the home supporters behind the goal.

Up stepped Nathan Mulligan on the 44th minute and scored the late equaliser in the first half.

Shields undeservedly went in at the break level after controlling most of the first half.

In front of an impressive crowd of 361 the two sets of players returned to the field for the

second half.

North Shields got the game back underway and started how they left off being in control of the game with very few chances being created in the early exchanges.

It was a brilliant ball played from midfield by Lee Mason over the top of the defence which was received by Jack Devlin who hit his shot well and fired past Robert Dean in goal.

Andy Bowman made changes during the second half to try hold onto the three points with Gareth Bainbridge and Robert Taylor coming on to add to the attacking line.

Marske grew into the game in the closing 10 minutes with the away side having lots of shots at Kyle Hayes goal but nothing proving too difficult for the keeper’ in the low sun.

However, well into stoppage time on the 90+4th minute the ball was half cleared by the shields defence and was met by Nathan Mulligan on the edge of the box who’s shot fired against the post and rolled into the back of the net.

NSFC Team; Hayes, Donnison, Parker ©, Coppen, Summerly, Ormston, Forster, Carr, Holmes, Devlin, Mason.

Subs: Hughes, Taylor, Lancaster, Morris, Bainbridge

Man of the match: Dean Holmes

North Shields remain unbeaten in the league with the next fixture coming on Tuesday night vs Consett away. 7.30pm kick off.