North Shields prepare for FA Vase tie by putting six past Seaham

North Shields continue to hold their own at the top of the Northern League following an empathic win over Seaham Red Star on Saturday.

The Robins were 4-0 ahead after 35 minutes as Lee Mason, Dean Holmes and Dan Wilson netted before an own goal respectively had the game won at half-time for Jon McDonald’s men.

It would have been easy for the manager to tell his players to simply see out the game, however, the scoring continued as the hosts’ delightful passing was capped off by Holmes and Wilson adding to their tally and the score-line.

Wilson continued to lead the line by example and it was his ability to hold off the Seaham defender that put Mason’s opener on a plate in the 12th minute.

Just under 10 minutes later, Shields progressed to build on their one-goal advantage as Mason turned provider to feed an eye of the needle pass through to Holmes who ran forward to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Although North Shields were playing well as a unit, it was a piece of individual brilliance from Wilson that made it 3-0 on 32 minutes.

The striker thundered his shot from a difficult angle to leave Seaham keeper Shaun Newbrook routed to the spot.

There was nothing the visitors could do to stop their opponents as they unluckily handed the Robins a fourth just three minutes after conceding.

A stinging cross into the Seaham penalty area hit a Star defender which ended up in the back of the net.

The away side had to offer some sort of response to their travelling supporters, but Shields and Holmes, in particular, were not feeling sorry for their opponents.

Holmes’ pressure allowed him to dispossess Richard Goodman as the winger went on to carry the ball forward and find Wilson to tap-in on 48 minutes.

Shields boss McDonald made an early double second-half substitution as Denver Morris and Michael McKeown were given the chance to build on their solid mid-week showing against Heaton Stannington in the Northumberland Senior Cup, as Gary Ormston and goal scorer Mason departed.

Lee Hetherington registered the visitors’ first noticeable shot on goal in the 55th minute, which was understandably cheered by some sections of the home fans.

But Shields’ dominance and exemplary passing play carried on. Man-of-the-match Holmes grabbed his second of the afternoon when he picked up the ball to round the Star keeper and net the final goal of a perfect afternoon for the hosts.

On Saturday it is FA Vase action for North Shields as they entertain current Northern League title holders Shildon to the Daren Persson Stadium for one of the ties of the round. Kick-off is 3pm.