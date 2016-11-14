North Shields see off Cestrians to set up Shildon tie in FA Vase

North Shields will face current Northern League champions Shildon in the next round of the Buildbase FA Vase.

They were paired at home with the Railwaymen in Monday’s draw after securing their place in the third round with a 2-0 win over Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

The pair are yet to meet in the league this season, but in the 2015-16 campaign the Robins won 1-0 at home but lost 2-0 at Dean Street.

Shildon are currently fourth in the Northern League, 18 points adrift of leaders North Shields but with six games in hand.

The Vase tie between two of the competition’s favourites is due to be played on Saturday, December 3, at the Daren Persson Stadium, kick-off 3pm.

Against Chester-le-Street, two goals in the final 18 minutes saw the Shieldsmen through, Gareth Bainbridge and Ryan Carr goals securing the win.

Before kick-off the teams gathered around the centre circle and observed a minute’s silence as part of the Remembrance weekend services..

North Shields had the first opportunity when a Michael McKeown free kick forced Cestrians keeper Jack Wilson to tip the ball over.

Jack Honour went close for the visitors on 16 minutes but saw his header go wide.

The hosts then broke with Denver Morris using his pace but nobody was on hand to finish his delightful ball into the box.

North Shields where unlucky in the 35th minute when a great run by Dean Holmes saw his ball in left by Bainbridge for Morris but his show went just wide.

Robins manager Jon McDonald made a double change on the 67th minute with Carr and Dan Wilson replacing McKeown and Lee Mason.

Wilson almost immediately made an impact as he fed a cross in from the left which found Bainbridge only yards out but Wilson produced an amazing point blank save.

The breakthrough finally came on 72 minutes when Shields were awarded a corner after great play by Marc Lancaster. The ball in was met by Wilson and his shot on the half volley found Gareth Bainbridge and he forced it past keeper Wilson.

Shields doubled their lead and sealed the win thanks to Carr’s strike from 30 yards after the ball was only half cleared by the Cestrians. His shot flew into the top corner past the keeper.

North Shields: Hayes, Summerly, Lancaster, McKeown (Carr), Coppen, Hughes, Morris, Ormston, Bainbridge, Mason (Wilson), Holmes (Taylor). Subs not used: Parker, McCafferty.

After a Northern League Cup tie against Tow Law Town at the Daren Persson Stadium on Wednesday evening, the Robins travel to Newton Aycliffe on Saturday for a Northern League fixture.