North Shields sign four in build-up to new Northern League season

North Shields have added four new signings ahead of the new Ebac Northern League season.

The Robins also confirmed that all but two of last season’s squad have agreed to remain at the Daren Persson Stadium for the 2017-18 campaign.

FA Vase winner John Parker is one of the four signings, moving back to NE29 only months after joining West Auckland.

Another returning player is David Henderson, who is beginning his second spell with Shields having played for Bedlington Terriers and West Allotment Celtic.

The defence has been bolstered with the capture of 18-year-olds Joe Robson and Kurtis Dodds, who despite their age, bring a wealth of experience having played for Gateshead at under-19 level and in the Northern Alliance.

The two players leaving the club are Michael McKeown and Bobby Taylor

North Shields manager Brian Smith said: “I would like to thank the lads for putting the pen to paper and signing for the upcoming season.

“To keep the squad together from last year is a massive boost to the club.”