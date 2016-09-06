North Shields thrash Guisborough 8-0

North Shields made a long trip to Guisborough but returned with an astouding 8-0 win.

On a wet pitch the ball seemed to skid on the surface with both teams needing to adjust to the playing conditions.

The first goal came on the 19th minute with Gary Ormston being brought down which resulted in a free kick taken by Mason which was met by the head of Curtis Coppen who saw his header fly past the keeper.

On the 24th minute Adam Forster was brought down to the floor after a brilliant run with the referee having no choice but to give a penalty, up stepped Dan Wilson who fired the ball into the straight down the middle of the goal sending the keeper the wrong way!

Shields had most of the ball during the first half who seemed to have shocked the home side with the sheer quality on show from Fenton’s men!

The third goal came on the 37th minute with Gary Ormston picking up a loose ball and laid a precise ball into the path of Lee mason who buried the ball into the bottom corner.

Lee doubled his tally as a minute later almost straight from the Guisborough kick off on the striker scored again as he Wilson crossed from the right wing to Ryan Carr who fired the ball across the box and Mason pounced and tapped then all home to round the first half off with the score 4-0.

Second half started in similar fashion with Lee Mason rounding up his hat-trick as he scored his third of the afternoon to make it 5-0,

Lee received a cross from the left and took it down well hitting the shot on the half volley going into the bottom corner.

North Shields hit 6-0 as a darting run by birthday boy Summerly, brought on by a substitute, the left back chipped the ball over the advancing keeper giving him no chance.

On the 82nd minute Jack Devlin made it seven as he received the ball on edge of area and danced past the inexperienced defence and slotted the ball past the keeper who got a hand on the ball but wasn’t strong enough to keep the score down.

On a very successful afternoon, Graham Fenton’s men finished the afternoon off with goal number eight past a young Guisborough side.

The crowd of 150 saw Devlin make a good run left wing and lay the ball into Summerly’s path and find the bottom corner and round of a strong and resilient performance!

After the match manager Fenton said “It is the best performance away from home in four and a half years Only negative was the amount of chances we missed first half. All the lads were excellent but notably the midfield four were excellent.”

Captain Kevin Hughes spoke to NSFCTV after the match “The time I have been here it is best team performance I’ve seen, we have been missing playing well and putting teams to bed, today that happened. Some fantastic individual performances and was an excellent team performance over the full 90 minutes.”

Next up for North Shields is Jarrow Roofing at home on Wednesday 7th September! 19:30 kick off!

NSFC Team: Hayes, Donnison, Coppen, Hughes (C) (Off 40’) Lancaster (Off 53’), Ormston, Forster, Mason, Carr, Wilson, Devlin

Subs: Glen-Ravenhill, Parker (On 40’), Taylor, Holmes (On 71’), Summerly(On 53’)