North Shields thrash Seaham

The Shieldsmen produced some champagne football as the goals flowed at fourth top Seaham.

Bouncing back from their weekend upset, the Robins were awesome as they retained pole position in the table.

It was a dream start for the Tynesiders as Wilson made his mark with five minutes on the watch with a cool finish past home custodian Shaun Newbrook.

Another sweeping move up the left involving Marc Lancaster saw a neat Wilson flick to Lee Mason who made no mistake.

Mason capped another outstanding performance with his assist, alongside Ryan Carr, as Lancaster started and finished a superb team goal.

Before the final whistle Mason made great progress down the left flank before squaring to Gareth Bainbridge for 4-0.