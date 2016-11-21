Only one point separates top six in Tyneside Amateur League

Just a single point now separates the top six sides in the Tyneside Amateur League.

Jesmond FC moved up to second, level on points with leaders Ponteland and third placed Forest Hall YPC, after a 2-0 win at Gosforth Bohemian Reserves, with Wilson Kneeshaw scoring both of their goals.

Stobswood Welfare are a point adrift of the top three in fifth, behind Cramlington only on goal difference. They beat Newcastle Medicals 2-0 with Jake Baker and Jack Henderson on the mark.

Wardley are sixth after a 5-1 win at Monkseaton A. Adam Byron scored twice for the visitors, with Jason Burns, Liam Cook and Dale Bell completing their tally. David Robinson netted for Monkseaton.

West Jesmond are on the tail of the leading pack with games in hand, and saw off Killingworth YPC Cobras 4-0. Ed Shanks and Marc Cowley both scored twice in their victory.

Cramlington Town Reserves ended Ponteland United Reserves hopes of Tyneside Amateur Challenge Shield glory last month, and did the same for their Neville Cowey Cup aspirations on Saturday.

The match ended 4-4 after extra time, with James Armstrong (2), Martin Humble and Richard Stoddart scoring for Cramlington, and Darren Parkes and Simon Reay both bagging braces for Pont. Cramlington held their nerve to triumph 4-2 on penalties.

Heaton Stannington B unfortunately dropped out of the Northumberland FA Minor Cup after going down by the odd goal in five at the third attempt against Shilbottle Colliery Welfare, despite a brace from Jamie Anderson.