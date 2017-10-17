Percy leave it late for extra-time win

Prudhoe Town 3-4 Percy Main

(After extra time)

120 minutes of cup tie football at Prudhoe’s atmospheric Kimberley Park ground, which swung one way and then the other, eventually saw Percy Main prevail, thanks to a late Jack Armstrong strike deep into stoppage time of extra time

Again for The Main it wasn’t a pretty game and at times the visitors made hard work of things, especially as Wearside league side, Prudhoe were down to 10 men following the 55th minute dismissal of Ryan Anderson.

It was an edgy start by both sides and there were let-offs at both ends.

The deadlock was broken on 27 minutes in The Main’s favour as a long ball from defence by James Mobberley, found Thompson who made up ground and squared from the left touchline and Dan Hadfield was perfectly placed to fire home.

Any thoughts that Percy Main would run away with things were banished seven minutes later as Waters headed home the equaliser for Prudhoe.

The Main then found themselves behind a minute before the interval. Fletcher produced a run on goal which was halted by the challenge of Mobberley, unfairly said the referee. Waters lined up the resultant free kick and fired past the dive of Rodgerson.

Ten minutes into the second half Percy equalised when Thompson netted from the penalty spot, Anderson having been red carded for a foul on Forster.

There were further chances, but the game went into extra-time, where Main took the lead when Thompson shot low past Blair. With six minutes remaining Prudhoe struck again,Fletcher heading home from a Waters free kick. It looked as if penalties were on the horizon, but incredibly there was another twist as two minutes into extra time stoppage a Forster free kick was deflected by Jack Armstrong and found the net for Percy Main’s fourth and the eventual winner.