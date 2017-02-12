Percy Main AFC in danger of disbanding unless volunteers come forward

Percy Main AFC are appealing for more volunteer support from the local community in a bid to save the club from closure.

An open meeting has been arranged for Sunday, February 26, at 6pm, in the Purvis Park clubhouse in the hope of generating some fresh support.

This season, the club’s small band of dedicated helpers and committee members have seen their numbers and commitment to the cause decimated by work commitments, which has posed problems with the running of the club.

Meanwhile the long mooted and urgent upgrade of the facilities has come to a stand still.

And a spokesman for the club said unless further assistance is forthcoming, Percy Main AFC will have little option but to resign from the league and disband once the current season has been completed.

For further details or if anybody is interested but cannot make the meeting, contact club secretary Norman de Bruin on 07960 189667 or e mail NormandeBruin@aol.com

Percy Main Amateurs Football Club was formed in the late 1800s, although it is not clear exactly when due to an unavailability of accurate historical records.

The club was reformed in 1919 to play in the Northern Amateur League after a break during the First World War.

Main currently hold down a mid-table berth in the Northern Alliance premier division following promotion as champions from the league’s middle tier at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

They have been members of the Alliance since 1965 and have played more games in the competition than any of its other current member clubs, while the championship of the league’s top division was last brought back to Purvis Park at the end of the 1981-82 season, which had repeated their success some 12 months earlier.

The 81-82 season also saw Percy Main compete in the FA Cup, where they went out at the hands of the higher ranked Lancaster City, with current treasurer Bob Rodgerson in the side.

The club had its best run in the FA Vase, reaching the fifth round of the national competition the following season, when they accounted for Darlington RA, Boldon, Heaton Stannington, Tadcaster Albion, Seaham Red Star, Peterlee and Easington CW on the way before they finally succumbed to the then in-form County Durham side Brandon United.

Success was also achieved in the county cup and the Northumberland Senior Bowl was won by Percy Main in 1978, 2004 and 2011 as they saw off West Allotment Celtic, Spittal Rovers and Seaton Delaval Amateurs respectively.