Percy Main complete pre-season with Newcastle Chemfica draw

Percy Main Amateurs start their Northern Alliance Premier division season on Saturday as they travel to take on Ashington Colliers, kick-off at Hirst Welfare is 2.30pm.

With seven new signings in the squad, and Main shorn of several due to holidays, ended their pre-season last Saturday with a 3-3 draw at Newcastle Chemfica.

One of the newcomers, Jonny Storey, netted twice to take his tally to four from three friendly games, and early indications are that he will form a useful partnership with another newcomer, Michael Hedley, in the team’s front line.

The midfield has also been bolstered by the return of Jack Armstrong and the more than useful additions of Dan Hadfield, Liam Nelson and Jake Forster, who will all be hoping to make the starting line-up for the opening games, while goalkeeper Steven Dewar will make the switch from Monkseaton this week.

Following the game at Ashington, Percy Main will face last season’s league champions Killingworth Town at Purvis Park on Wednesday, August 16, kick-off 6.15pm, while Wallington will make the trip to North Tyneside on Saturday, August 19, kick-off 2.30pm.

Off the field, Main have announced that ADS-Aircon is continuing its generous main sponsorship of the club, and they thanked Tony Short, who is backing the club for the third season.