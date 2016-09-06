Percy Main defeated by Walker Central

For Percy Main, there was to be no repeat of last season’s 4-0 defeat of Walker Central.

Instead the home side were left with nothing to show from their endeavours as Walker eased themselves up to second place in the Northern Alliance Premier league table.

The visitors impressive defence, superbly marshalled by Michael Trodd, was well in control throughout the afternoon.

The result, although a disappointing setback, wasn’t a disaster for The Villagers who were shorn of one or two key players due to injury and now find themselves in mid table.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall early on for The Main when Walker’s Mathew Haydon profited from a defensive slip up on the edge of the area to put his side in front with only two minutes on the clock and minutes later the lively Michael Baxter looked to double the lead, but shot just past the post.

Moments later the visitors, who had perhaps had a bit of a let off, took charge and doubled their lead, as Haydon steered home a right wing centre past the outstretched dive of Shaun Backhouse in the home goal

Whitelaw, Sean Cowx and Stew Wright were added to the fray in an attempt to invigorate the home side’s attacking options and the stretching Whitelaw, making his first appearance for Percy Main, wasn’t far away from getting on the end of a low centre from the left by Glass.

Haydon, looking for his hat trick blazed over, but the visitors added a third goal on 81 minutes as Ian Balmain played in Walker substitute Mark McDonnell who checked back and fired home from close range.

This Saturday, Percy Main stage an attractive League cup game as Seaton Delaval visit Purvis Park. Please note the earlier kick off time of 2pm.