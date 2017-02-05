Percy Main game abandoned after Newcastle University player receives serious injury

Percy Main’s home game against promotion chasing Newcastle University on Saturday was abandoned with the score at 0-0 after 20 minutes.

The referee made the decision after a serious injury to University player Jake Dutton, who was taken to hospital by ambulance following a challenge by Main left-back Ant Ridley, who was red carded.

During what time was played, Main’s 16-goal top scorer Chris Laidlaw had twice gone close for, firstly as he fired across the face of goal and minutes later found himself thwarted by Iain McLeod in the University goal.

Percy Main are in home action again this Saturday when they host Gateshead Rutherford in another Northern Alliance Premier division match, kick-off 2pm.

The sides have met twice this season, on consecutive weekends during October and both at Rutherford’s impressive Beggarswood base.

It was honours even as firstly the hosts knocked Main out of the Challenge Cup with a 3-1 success as Elliot Mitchell netted what turned out to be a consolation for the visitors, but Percy Main gained ample revenge seven days later with a 4-1 league victory as Mitchell scored again, alongside Stew Wright, Laidlaw and the now departed Chris Glass.

Other league fixtures for February, will see Main travel to Shankhouse on February 18 and seven days later they have home advantage against Northbank Carlisle.