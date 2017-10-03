Percy Main get back to winning ways

Percy Main 2-1 FC United of Newcastle

Not the prettiest of games nor one which will be remembered for any length of time, but ultimately it was a vital win for Percy Main, which had arrested a worrying run of one draw and five defeats from their last six games.

Another plus point was the side’s first clean sheet of the season at the 11th time of asking in both league and cup.

The final scoreline didn’t do justice to The Main’s territorial dominance throughout, but the home side were guilty of wasteful use of the final ball throughout and squandered a series of chances with poor finishing which left the United goalkeeper mostly untroubled. Added to that, the visitors were hampered by the 25th minute dismissal of goalkeeper Ben Batchelor and played the rest of the game a man short as Michael Watson donned the gloves.

Watson did nothing wrong and coped well with those efforts which did come his way and it wasn’t until Ronan Attwood scored his first goal for Percy Main and his side’s second, with 6 minutes remaining, that those of the home persuasion, mindful of how slender a 1 goal lead is, could rest a little easier.

FC United of Newcastle, formerly known as Grainger Park went into the contest on the back of an 8 game losing streak and sit second from bottom of the table, so with The Main only 1 place better off than their visitors, it was imperative that a home win was recorded.

The Villagers have made a habit of conceding early this season and that trend almost continued on 5 minutes as United’s Owen Whitmore crossed deep from the left flank and Ricky Conroy at the far post, found the side netting. Michael Hedley was prominent in the Main front line as he firstly tested Batchelor and then steered a decent chance wide, following a storming run from Adam Green which left defenders training in his wake.

For Percy Main, Jake Forster’s clever back heel put Sam Thompson through who rounded Batchelor on the edge of the area and the goalkeeper caught the home forward as he bore down on goal, bringing him down. The referee brandished the red card and the resultant free kick was fired well over by Attwood.

Watson who replaced Batchelor in between the sticks, cleared from the feet of Forster, but the deadlock was broken on 33 minutes as Attwood’s left wing corner was headed back across goal by James Leggett and Thompson made no mistake from close range.

Hedley, Leggett and Robert Hamilton had attempts off target and Thompson screwed his shot wide from Dan Hadfield’s pass as the interval approached.

The second half continued in the same vein, Attwood’s shot cleared the crossbar, Hedley had a shot blocked, Hadfield fired across the face of goal, while Watson proved no mean replacement for Batchelor as he thwarted Hamilton, Forster and Green. As the minutes ticked down, Jack Pearson on for Hedley played the ball into the danger area, but no one was able to get on the end of it, while Forster had an effort tipped behind by Watson.

The second goal duly arrived on 84 minutes as Forster played a superb through ball for Attwood who finished in style.

This Saturday, Percy Main entertain Whitley Bay ‘A’ at Purvis Park, kick off is 2:30.