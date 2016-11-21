Percy Main through to League Cup quarter-finals

Percy Main progressed to the quarter-finals of the Bay Plastics, George Dobbins League Cup where they will travel to face Northern Alliance first division leaders Grainger Park on December 17.

Although Saturday’s 5-2 win over Prudhoe CYC may have suggested a fairly emphatic win for the visitors, in reality it was anything but.

Prudhoe play their football two divisions lower than Main and compete in the same division as Bedlington Town, who Percy Main had despatched comfortably with a 5-0 win in the previous round, but there was to be no easy run out this time around as Prudhoe carved out a string of decent goal scoring opportunities throughout the afternoon, but were left to rue some poor finishing which was to cost them dearly.

Main, on the other hand, recorded their third successive win and impressed in front of goal, with five different marksmen, as they proved by far the more clinical in front of goal , recording their third successive victory, scoring 13 times in the process.

Percy Main took the game to the home side during the early stages as Elliott Mitchell and Rob Ridley went close.

The deadlock was broken on six minutes with a break from defence which released Jordan Miller, a recent signing who has added another dimension to his side’s attacking options, as he ran on to score clinically past the dive of Jack Walker.

Minutes later Miller volleyed wide, but Prudhoe could and probably should have equalised as Graham Bell dispossessed Rob Carr, but, with a clear run on goal, he failed to hit the target as Main custodian Shaun Backhouse rushed from his line.

Chances came and went at both ends, former Stocksfield midfielder and Prudhoe skipper Phil Murray curled a shot just over, Carr headed clear from Adam Greenwood’s shot and Bell fired wide for Prudhoe, while at the other end Walker saved bravely at the feet of Adam Green.

As the first half drew to a close, Bell again, Dean Brown and Murray failed to capitalise on half chances that came and went Prudhoe’s way.

But Percy Main doubled their lead with finishing of the highest cailbre.

Ryan McKee was up ended on the edge of the area and Miller’s perfectly weighted free kick fell to McKee who volleyed home at the far post.

With half-time only minutes away, the goal should have been perfect timing for Main, but in the dying seconds, Matty Robinson, a former Percy Main player, centred low for Bell who finished well to encourage the home side.

The second half was barely a couple of minutes old before Percy Main reinstated their two-goal advantage as Chris Laidlaw found Miller and his low centre from the right, was converted by Jak Morris, a recent signing from New Fordley who netted his first goal for the visitors and impressed throughout.

Robinson and Greenwood went close for Prudhoe and Miller missed a good chance for Percy Main following good play by Laidlaw and McKee.

Main went 4-1 up on 63 minutes as Miller dispossessed Danny Driver in the Prudhoe defence, ran on and squared low for Laidlaw, who made no mistake from close range.

Miller then fired over from Green’s right wing centre, but Percy Main hit their fifth as Morris supplied McKee and his cross was finished in emphatic style by substitute Chris Glass.

The closing stages saw Dale Watson blaze over for Prudhoe before Scott Douglas netted a late second consolation for the home side.