Player switch for the Robins

Highly-rated defender Curtis Coppen has left North Shields for Northern League rivals Morpeth Town.

The Highwaymen agreed a fee with Robins for the contracted defender, a deal that allowed midfielder Paul Robinson to make the switch to the Daren Persson Stadium.

Coppen joined Shields from Gateshead under Graham Fenton’s reign and was a part of the squad that lifted the FA Vase in 2015.

The 23-year-old established himself as a fan favourite in NE29 – being an ever-present member in the Robins defence.

And Coppen, who could soon face his old team mates in the Cleator Cup on Saturday, July 29, admitted via Twitter that leaving Shields was a tough decision.

He said: “One of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make leaving North Shields. I wish all the lads and all the Ultras all the best for the future. NE29.”

While the Robins say farewell to Coppen, the club was delighted to have former Whitley Bay midfielder Robinson join the upcoming season.

The 33-year-old brings a wealth of experience to North Shields having had a Non League career stretching back to 12 years.

Robinson endured a hugely successful six years at Hillheads – helping the club to a record-breaking three FA Vase titles at Wembley.

In his time away from Bay, Robinson made the step up to the Northern Premier with Blyth Spartans before joining Morpeth in 2016.

Robinson scored 13 goals and assisted six in 35 appearances at Craik Park last season.

Other summer signings – Joe Robson, Kurtis Dodds and David Henderon could join Robinson in making their first appearances for the Robins when they face Seaton Deleval in their pre-season opener on Saturday.